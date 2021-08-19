Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 900.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 948.4% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 238,480 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,364,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 135,886 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 933.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,663. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $57.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

