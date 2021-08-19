Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $10.16 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 6.1% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

VV traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.30. 1,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,212. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.16. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $209.11.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

