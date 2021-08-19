Brokerages Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. Gray Television reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,188,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,270. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

