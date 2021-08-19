Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Talanx (ETR:TLX) received a €45.00 ($52.94) target price from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Talanx in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price target on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of ETR TLX traded up €0.38 ($0.45) during trading on Thursday, reaching €38.28 ($45.04). The company had a trading volume of 77,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. Talanx has a 52 week low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 52 week high of €38.54 ($45.34). The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is €35.58.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

