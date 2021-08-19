Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 829,900 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 617,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $4,207,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth about $6,949,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,658,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

PLL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ:PLL traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,518. The firm has a market cap of $783.68 million, a P/E ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

