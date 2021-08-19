Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Update

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,920,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,845 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,334. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.09.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

