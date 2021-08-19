Florin Court Capital LLP Acquires 12,900 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF comprises about 1.1% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

IPAY traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $68.52. 5,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,544. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57.

