Florin Court Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 170,600 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 170,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,391,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,383 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,928,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,648. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $107.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.90.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

