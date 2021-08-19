Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Okta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Okta by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 19.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,401. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.44 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.91.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,583 shares of company stock worth $30,859,915. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

