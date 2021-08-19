Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.61. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

