Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of MNRO traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $53.98. 593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,413. Monro has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $19,665,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monro in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Monro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Monro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

