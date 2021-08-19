Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $53,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $208.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,666. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.68. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.