SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Lifted by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 12.9% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.92. The company had a trading volume of 483,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,791. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

