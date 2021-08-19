Lipe & Dalton Buys New Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rogers by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $29,893,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

NYSE ROG traded down $4.48 on Thursday, reaching $193.74. The company had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.64. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $207.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.