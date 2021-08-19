BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $10.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms have commented on BB. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,536,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,897,000 after buying an additional 81,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,428,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,534,000 after buying an additional 214,816 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 1,175,483 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,288,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after buying an additional 113,883 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. 152,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,131,281. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.