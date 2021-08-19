Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOSSY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss stock remained flat at $$11.90 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.