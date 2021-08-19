Analysts Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Target Price at $37.14

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCHGY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.01. 3,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.726 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

