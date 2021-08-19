Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 1,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 748,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

TLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Get Telos alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 648.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.70.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,020,987.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,756 shares in the company, valued at $422,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,707 shares of company stock worth $20,457,567 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 914.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 439,118 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in Telos by 250.0% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Telos by 88.4% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 631,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 296,360 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the second quarter valued at $34,010,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Telos by 88,716.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.