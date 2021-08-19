Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.88.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $379,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 175,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 354.7% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 808.5% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,482. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.39. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

