Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $4.75 on Thursday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 328,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,798,109. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

