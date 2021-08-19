OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.96. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,985. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSIS. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

