Lipe & Dalton Purchases 39,439 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 844.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,439 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

TRP stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.55. 84,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.68. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

