CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional raised its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

