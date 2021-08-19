Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 2.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.38.

Shares of DE traded down $14.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.28. 41,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.91. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $189.38 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

