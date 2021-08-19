Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stake Lifted by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Amdocs worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $226,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 37.6% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 143,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

