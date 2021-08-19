Lipe & Dalton Buys 303 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 3.5% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 542,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,403,434. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $212.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

