Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,741 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.44. 2,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

