Lipe & Dalton Purchases 75 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 2.6% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after purchasing an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $370.63. 2,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,331. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.04 and a 52-week high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.92.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

