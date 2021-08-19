Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

ACGL traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,725. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

