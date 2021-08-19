Ternium (NYSE:TX) Trading Down 5.5%

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.49 and last traded at $51.61. Approximately 3,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 788,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bradesco Corretora lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

