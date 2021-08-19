RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) were up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 75,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,604,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.82.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ocean Arete Ltd. boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 549,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 303,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 869,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 31.8% in the second quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 817,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 197,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

