RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) were up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 75,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,604,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.82.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
