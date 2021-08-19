iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RING. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,310,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,111,000.

Shares of RING traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,569. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.25.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

