Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 395,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scholastic by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Scholastic by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $32.47. 206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,727. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

