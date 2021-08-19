Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.44

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 1991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZRE. Barclays cut their price target on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $895.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 305,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 103,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

