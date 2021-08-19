bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.71

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 3290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,615,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,862,000 after purchasing an additional 325,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,646,000 after purchasing an additional 318,909 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after buying an additional 793,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

