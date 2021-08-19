Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11. 1,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 443,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

