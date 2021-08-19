Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.74). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $103,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $299,000 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRNX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,042. The stock has a market cap of $829.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

