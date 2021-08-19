Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 216,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

