Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 216,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,335,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRCY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26.
In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.
Mercury Systems Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
Featured Article: Treasury Bonds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.