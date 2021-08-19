Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTKWY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Wolters Kluwer stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.54. 14,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,982. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

