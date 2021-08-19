Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTKWY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Wolters Kluwer stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.54. 14,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,982. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

