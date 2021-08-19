Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 103,014 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,014 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 31.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $29.26. 131,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,226. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

