Phoenixcoin Hits One Day Volume of $203.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $203.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,497.67 or 0.99755364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040339 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.67 or 0.00970574 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.83 or 0.00455679 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00350097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006438 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00076605 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,937,625 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.