Crowny (CRWNY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $205,235.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crowny has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $205,235.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00056136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00148648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00149829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,669.12 or 1.00131275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.21 or 0.00916944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.02 or 0.00710437 BTC.

