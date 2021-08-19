Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,355 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Welltower worth $34,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Welltower by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,744,000 after buying an additional 171,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,204. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

