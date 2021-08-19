Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Tapestry also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.35 EPS.
TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.09.
TPR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.04. 98,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,884. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16. Tapestry has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $49.67.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
