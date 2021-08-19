Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Tapestry also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.35 EPS.

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.04. 98,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,884. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16. Tapestry has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.