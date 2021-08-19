Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.33. 662,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

