Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 63.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%.

NYSE:CAAP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $761.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.19. Corporación América Airports has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $6.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corporación América Airports stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Corporación América Airports worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

