Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 63.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%.
NYSE:CAAP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $761.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.19. Corporación América Airports has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $6.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile
