Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells C$531,266.36 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$531,266.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,998.39.
TSE:MFC traded down C$0.31 on Thursday, reaching C$24.71. 1,020,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,487,777. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$17.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.
