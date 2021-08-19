Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells C$531,266.36 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$531,266.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,998.39.

TSE:MFC traded down C$0.31 on Thursday, reaching C$24.71. 1,020,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,487,777. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$17.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.68.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFC. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CSFB cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.65.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.