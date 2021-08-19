Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMMPF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. 7,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

