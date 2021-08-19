Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $16.56 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $359.56. 4,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,451. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.00. The company has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

