Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in General Mills were worth $21,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after buying an additional 177,865 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after buying an additional 124,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after buying an additional 1,356,450 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,917. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

